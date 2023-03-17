Home

In Massive Relief For Imran Khan, Lahore HC Grants Him Protective Bail In 9 Cases

Khan, today, appeared before the Lahore High Court earlier in the day to seek protective bail in nine cases. Five of those cases are registered in Islamabad and four in Lahore, Geo News reported.

Lahore High Court grants Imran Khan protective bail in nine cases (File Photo)

For the five cases in Islamabad, the court granted bail to the PTI chief till March 24 and for the three cases in Lahore, Khan received bail for 10 days (March 27), Geo News reported.

The court also granted the cops access to Khan’s Zaman Park residence to probe the incidents of March 13 and March 14 when clashes left several injured.

Hundreds of PTI supporters accompanied Khan when he visited the high court, while authorities also allowed his bullet-proof vehicle to enter the court premises.

