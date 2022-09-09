London: A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace an hour before the Queen’s death was announced. Crowds had gathered outside Buckingham Palace after officials warned that she was ‘under medical supervision’.Also Read - What is Operation Unicorn And What Plans to be Followed After Death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland | Explained

The rare phenomenon appeared in the sky as the clouds cleared after downpours across the capital on Thursday afternoon. The rainbow could be seen over major landmarks across the capital including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

People outside Buckingham Palace wept when officials carried a notice confirming the queen's death to the wrought-iron gates of the queen's London home. Hundreds soon gathered in the rain, and mourners laid dozens of colorful bouquets at the gates.

A photographer for Getty Images tweeted about the moment the flags were being lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle while a rainbow appeared on Thursday.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

The royal family’s official website now carries the message: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022” along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office said. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.