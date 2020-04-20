New Delhi: The 98-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, on Monday made a rare public statement thanking all those involved in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Also Read - Prince Harry, Meghan Cut Ties With 4 British Tabloids For Running 'Distorted, False & Invasive' Stories

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic – by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19," he said.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues, the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected," he added.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Philip is rarely seen making any appearances in public since he stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.

Last month, the royal family had suffered a minor setback after the couple’s eldest son, heir to the throne Prince Charles underwent mild symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Notably, Queen Elizabeth, who will be celebrating her 94th birthday on Tuesday cancelled the traditional gun salutes for the first time ever in view of the pandemic. The Monarch also said government buildings will be exempt from flying flags if it creates a problem.