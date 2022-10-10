Pets are adorable, aren’t they? Pet parents would know that naming their pets can be a memorable moment. What’s in a name, they say? Well, a lot actually. The names we chose for our pets often reflect our ideas and things that matter to us most. Usually, the stakes are usually not much high while naming a pet in comparison to human baby as the recipient of the name will have to deal with your pick with years to come by classmates. But, in case of a pet, it’s always cute whenever we stick with the popular names. A survey conducted in UK by pet insurer ManyPets listed out the 10 most popular pet names of 2022.Also Read - Lucknow: Dog Owners May Have To Pay Double Licence Fee; Keep Not More Than Two Dogs In One Home

For the survey, 510,000 pet owners in the country were analysed to find out about the most popular pet names, according to a report by The Independent.

LIST OF TOP 10 POPULAR PET NAMES IN UK

Luna Bella Teddy Milo Dairy Lola Bailey Buddy Coco Poppy

LIST OF TOP 10 DOG BREEDS IN UK

Labrador retriever Cocker spaniel Cockapoo French bulldog Cavapoo Golden retriever German shepherd Dachsund Staffordshire bull terrier Border collie

The survey also revealed that 15 per cent of pet owners said they preferred human names, such as “Dave” or Colin, according to the report.