‘Incident can only lead to further escalation of…’: Russia calls on US to cease

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the United States to return to the established norms and principles of international maritime law and immediately cease its “unlawful actions” against the Marinera and other vessels engaged in lawful activities on the high seas.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed grave concern over what they called illegal use of force by the United States Armed Forces against the oil tanker Marinera on January 7.

The statement mentioned, “Alongside the US administration’s disregard for the accepted norms of international maritime navigation, Washington’s readiness to provoke acute international crises, including in Russian-American relations, which are already severely strained, is both regrettable and alarming. The Marinera incident can only lead to a further escalation of military-political tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region and a dangerous lowering of the threshold for using force against civilian shipping. Encouraged by Washington’s irresponsible example, other actors may feel emboldened to take similar actions. Authorities in the United Kingdom, a country with a long history of maritime predation, are already displaying such intent, having openly acknowledged their involvement in the US military operation in North Atlantic waters.”

The Russian MFA said that the Marinera was temporarily authorised to fly the Russian flag in December, in accordance with international and Russian law, and was transiting peacefully through international waters in the North Atlantic area.

“The Marinera, which was temporarily authorised to fly the Russian flag on December 24 in accordance with international and Russian law, was transiting peacefully through international waters of the North Atlantic en route to a Russian port. US authorities, including through official communications with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were repeatedly provided with reliable information confirming the vessel’s Russian registration and its civilian, non-military status. There could have been no doubt regarding this fact, nor any basis for alleging that the tanker was sailing “without a flag” or “under a false flag.” International maritime law explicitly grants the flag state exclusive jurisdiction over its vessels on the high seas. Stopping and inspecting a vessel in international waters is permitted only under narrowly defined circumstances, such as suspected piracy or slave trading – neither of which apply to the Marinera. In all other cases, such actions require the consent of the flag state, which in this instance is Russia,” the statement read.

The statement noted that not only did Russia refuse to provide such consent, it formally protested to US authorities in recent weeks over the continued pursuit of the Marinera by a US Coast Guard vessel, demanding an immediate end to the pursuit and the withdrawal of unlawful demands made to the Russian ship’s captain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “Under these circumstances, the boarding and de facto seizure of a civilian vessel on the high seas by US military personnel, along with the detention of its crew, can only be viewed as a gross violation of fundamental principles and norms of international maritime law and the freedom of navigation. This constitutes a serious infringement upon the legitimate rights and interests of the shipowner. The lives and health of the Marinera’s crew, which includes citizens of several countries, are now at risk. We consider the threats of legal action against them on absurd grounds by US authorities to be utterly unacceptable. Moreover, by conducting an unsafe pursuit and armed seizure of an oil tanker in severe weather conditions, US forces demonstrably disregarded the danger of causing significant environmental damage to the North Atlantic.”

Saying that the references by the United States to its domestic “sanctions legislation” are without legal foundation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and other Western countries are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to assert jurisdiction, let alone the seizure of vessels, on the high seas.

It added, “Suggestions from certain US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington’s unlimited control over Venezuela’s natural resources are profoundly cynical. We categorically reject such neo-colonial ambitions.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its demand that the United States ensure appropriate and humane treatment of the Russian citizens on board, fully respect their rights, and facilitate their swift return home.

The Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera – formerly the Bella 1 – was seized by US forces in the North Atlantic Ocean after weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship, after it allegedly evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation, asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state’s jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

