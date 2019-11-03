New Delhi: Pakistan on Sunday rejected India’s new political map, which shows the newly-created union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, calling it ‘incorrect’ and ‘legally untenable’, reported news agency IANS. Pakistan also said that the map was against UNSC resolution, the report added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday released the new political maps, showing the separate UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The two attained the UT status on October 31, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, “We reject these political maps are these are incompatible with the UNSC resolutions.” “No step of India can change the status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognised by the UN,” the statement added.

The maps released by the MHA also included the full political maps of India, showing the two new union territories with other states UTs. The maps also include Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Gilgit-Baltistan, all of which currently lie in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Now there are 28 states and nine UTs in India as against 29 states and seven UTs before October 31, 2019.

The splitting up of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh into two separate union territories was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, as part of the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the now-former state.

Girish Chandra Murmu and Radha Krishna Mathur were recently appointed as the first Lieutenant Governors (L-G) of J&K and Ladakh respectively. Satyapal Malik, who turned out to be the last Governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and oversaw the abrogation of Article 370, was transferred to Goa.