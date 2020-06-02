New Delhi: The World Health Organisation has claimed that increased antibiotics use in combating the COVID-19 will lead to more deaths as it will strengthen bacterial resistance. The WHO said that the inappropriate use of antibiotics during the coronavirus crisis would further fuel the trend. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Who Spent His Entire Savings To Help People During Lockdown Gets Lauded By PM Modi

Speaking at a virtual press conference, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reportedly said that increased use of antibiotics sin curing COVID-19 or coronavirus will impact the burden of disease and deaths during the pandemic and beyond. He added that only a small proportion of COVID-19 patients needed antibiotics to treat subsequent bacterial infections. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Over 8,000 Cases Detected in India For 3rd Day on Trot, Total Tally Nears 2 Lakh-Mark

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased use of antibiotics, which ultimately will lead to higher bacterial resistance rates that will impact the burden of disease and deaths during the pandemic and beyond,” news agency AFP quoted the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying. Also Read - Coronavirus Break May Have Added 'a Year or Two' to my Career: James Anderson