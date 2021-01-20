New Delhi: Hours ahead of Joe Biden’s grand inauguration ceremony, outgoing President Donald Trump left White House and said he had an incredible four years at the US Capitol. Speaking to his supporters at Joint Air Force Base Andrews, he said his Presidency has accomplished so much together. Also Read - Kamala Harris's Ancestral Villages Gets into Festive Mood Ahead of Her Swearing-In As US Vice President

"This has been an incredible four years. We accomplished so much together. I want to thank my family, friends and my staff. Want to thank you for your effort. People have no idea how hard this family worked," Trump said.

Saying that the US is the greatest country and economy in the world, he said he will make a comeback to the White House in 4 years.

“We have the greatest country and economy in the world. We were hit so hard by the pandemic. We did something that is considered a medical miracle- the vaccine which was developed in 9 months,” Trump said.

The 74-year-old real estate mogul-turned politician, who radically changed politics in the corridors of power in Washington over the past four tumultuous years, was impeached for a second time on the charges of “incitement of insurrection” for the violent storming of the US Capitol by his supporters just days before the end of his four-year term.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” Trump added.

Trump, who lost his re-election bid to Democratic opponent and former US vice president Joe Biden, 78, in a bitterly-fought campaign marked by a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, never conceded his defeat. Instead, he made unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in elections, charges dismissed by authorities and some senior members of his own Republican Party.

Trump, who is inseparable from controversies, was first impeached last year on charges that he abused power to boost his chances of re-election in 2020. He was subsequently acquitted by the Republican-dominated Senate in January last year.

He is the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives and only president to be impeached twice.

Trump is also accused of mishandling a major public health crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives and battered the economy. He repeatedly downplayed the threat from the COVID-19 that infected him in October last, dealing a blow to his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential election on November 3.

Trump was born in Queens, the fourth child of New York real estate tycoon Fred Trump. He attended the Wharton School and got into real estate with a USD 1 million loan from his father before joining the company.