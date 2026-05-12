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Incredible range of 35000 km, multiple nuclear warheads; Russia successfully tests its new ICBM, announces deployment

Incredible range of 35000 km, multiple nuclear warheads; Russia successfully tests its new ICBM, announces deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin described it as "the most powerful missile in the world".

(Image: defence-network.com)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia will deploy its new Sarmat strategic nuclear missile by the end of this year. He described it as “the most powerful missile in the world”. His statement came after the successful test of the Sarmat missile. The range of the Sarmat missile is said to be up to 35000 km, which is capable of attacking any country in America and Europe. A Sarmat missile can carry dozens of nuclear warheads.

What Did Putin Say About The Sarmat Missile?

Russian news agency TASS said Putin announced that the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) would be placed on combat alert by the end of this year. After hearing reports on Sarmat’s successful launch, he said, “Sarmat will indeed be put on combat alert by the end of this year.”

Thanks For Testing The Sarmat Missile: Putin

Putin congratulated the Ministry of Defense, all employees, researchers, engineers, defense industry production organizers, main contractors and thousands of workers engaged in teamwork for “this great event and unconditional success”. Putin said, “Thank you for your work to strengthen Russia’s defense capabilities,” and especially thanked the commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakayev.

About the Sarmat Missile

NATO has named the Sarmat missile ‘Satan 2’ (Satan-II). It is a heavy, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of Russia. It is one of the world’s most powerful and longest-range existing missiles. Its estimated range is about 10,000 km to 18,000 km. Russia claims it can also be upgraded with an exceptional range of up to 35,000 kilometers. The Sarmat missile is capable of carrying a payload of about 10 metric tons. It is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

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