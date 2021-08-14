New York: Several iconic buildings in the United States, including the One World Trade Center, will be illuminated in colours of the Indian national flag on Sunday to mark the celebrations for the 75th Independence Day. The iconic Manhattan building, along with One Bryant Park and One Five One in midtown Manhattan, will be lit up at sunset on 15th August till 2 AM in New York.Also Read - Unbelievable But True! Indian Currency Was Used in Pakistan For One Year After Independence

The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) collaborated with The Durst Organisation to light up the 408 feet tall and 758-tonne spire as well as its podium in hues of the Indian tricolour on August 15th. The One World Trade Center is the tallest building in the US, that stands on site of the 9/11 terror attacks. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Hockey's Dominance at Olympics to 1983 Cricket World Cup Win to Neeraj Chopra's Athletics Gold - India's Greatest Sporting Moments Post-Independence

“On August 15th at 754pm, iconic landmarks will go LIVE with the tricolor. The community is encouraged to visit the WTC podium at 285 Fulton Street, for photo opps. OR View the lighting live at http://saef-us.org/TriColorNYC from anywhere in the world. Tag @saef_usa when you see it,” the SAEF tweeted. Also Read - 75th Independence Day: Did You Know There Was No National Anthem When India Became An Independent Country? | 5 Interesting Facts About Independent India

On August 15th at 754pm, iconic landmarks will go LIVE with the tricolor. The community is encouraged to visit the WTC podium at 285 Fulton Street, for photo opps. OR View the lighting live at https://t.co/hh8ShooclF from anywhere in the world. Tag @saef_usa when you see it! pic.twitter.com/dn1W9vgq6Z — SAEF-USA (@saef_usa) August 13, 2021

This initiative commemorates the world’s largest democracy – India entering its 75th year of Independence, South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) said in a statement. Traditionally, the Empire State Building in New York is lit every year in the Indian tricolours on the occasion of the country’s independence day.

Rahul Walia, the founding trustee of SAEF, described the event as a historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India.

“We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium,” he said.