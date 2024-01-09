‘India Always Been First Responders’: Maldives Tourism Industry Reacts ‘Strongly’ To Anti-Modi Remarks

Amid the ongoing spat between the Maldives and India, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has strongly condemned derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.

New Delhi: The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry or MATI has said it ‘strongly condemns’ the derogatory comments made by some deputy ministers on social media platforms against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tourism body said India has consistently played a significant role in boosting the Maldives’ tourism industry especially after post-COVID-19. Since then, India has remained a key market for the Maldives, consistently ranking among the top contributors.

“The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India,” Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) said in a statement.

Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of the Maldives, MATI noted that India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout the history of the island country. “We are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the Government as well as people of India have maintained with us,” said MATI in a statement on Monday.

“It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship,” it added.

On January 4, PM Modi visited the Union Territory and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi’s call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

The Maldives government has, however, distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are “unacceptable” and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government

The Maldivian ministers’ objectionable remarks in response fueled controversy, provoking outrage among Indians which also led to numerous cancellations of Maldives bookings by Indian citizens and sparked an online campaign urging others to boycott trips to the Maldives. EaseMyTrip, a prominent travel company, suspended all flight bookings to the island nation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.