New Delhi: ‘Instead of attempting to control their differences, India and China should break the ‘strange circle’ of ups and downs in bilateral ties’, said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui. Speaking in Beijing at the two-day ‘Fourth India-China Think-Tanks Forum’, Zhaohui asserted that the simultaneous rise of China and India is the most important historical event in the 21st century.

In his keynote speech at the forum, jointly organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), Luo Zhaohui, stated,”The two sides should go beyond the mode of controlling differences, break the strange circle of ups and downs in bilateral relations, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, seek common development, and explore a way for big developing countries to live peacefully and develop together.”

Under the theme “India-China Relationship in the Asian Century”, this year”s forum carried out in-depth discussions on various issues including building closer developmental partnership between the two countries, development strategies and experiences in India and China as well as on communication and mutual learning between the countries, said a statement issued by the Indian embassy here.

“These discussions were held in the spirit of friendship and openness and contributed to enhancing mutual understanding between the two sides,” it said. The 15-member Indian delegation was led by TCA Raghavan, Director General ICWA.

The delegation also included former Indian ambassador to China Ashok K Kantha, who is Director of Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS), Soumen Bagchi, Deputy Director General ICWA, Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as well as scholars and academics from various thinks-tanks and academic institutions in India.

Top Indian and Chinese diplomats who took part in the discussions have agreed that India and China should cooperate regionally and globally and must maintain multi-dimensional relationships for the realisation of an Asian Century. The Chinese delegation of scholars and academics was led by Xie Fuzhan, President of CASS and Luo Zhaohui, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, the statement said.

“The participants were unanimous in their view that being neighbouring and rapidly developing countries, it is important for both India and China to cooperate bilaterally as well as regionally and globally, and that India-China relations is one of the key relations for emergence of an Asian Century,” the Indian embassy statement said.

“As the two economic powerhouses of Asia — India and China — are not only the key drivers of the economic emergence of Asia that heralds an Asian century but are also central to redefining the global economic order,” said Raghavan, the former ambassador to Pakistan.

He added that the two big powers of the continent — India and China — must maintain multi-dimensional relationships, assist smaller powers in their own national rejuvenation and play significant roles not only in integrating regional economies but in generating shared perceptions on security.

(With agency inputs)