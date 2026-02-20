Home

India and France to boost Rafale partnership, Local jet manufacturing planned under Make in India: French President Macron

India and France plan to expand the Rafale fighter jet deal with co production under Make in India, boosting defence ties indigenous manufacturing, and India’s air power capabilities significantly.

India France Rafale Deal

New Delhi: India’s long-standing defence relationship with France will go to newer heights with both sides signing off on co-producing Rafale fighter jets made by French aerospace major Dassault under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Make in India initiative, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

President Macron made the announcement during his closing remarks after attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, concluding his three-day India visit that sought to deepen strategic partnerships between India and France across sectors like technology and defence.

India has agreed to acquire another batch of 114 Rafale fighter jets in what President Macron called a “new step forward” between both countries. According to Macron, “up to 90” of these jets will be produced in India, with details of the joint collaboration to be announced in due course.

India ordered 36 Rafale jets for its Air Force and Indian Navy previously and all aircrafts were procured from France. This deal, however, places emphasis on local production and indigenisation of defence technology under Modi’s push for self-reliance.

“We will enlarge this partnership with India producing more Rafales here and create more jobs here,” Macron said, adding that the Rafale programme is “a priority for both France and India when it comes to our strategic relationship.”

“Make in India” to Remain Integral to Rafale Deal

According to Macron, India will continue to be at the heart of the Rafale fighter jets deal with greater emphasis placed on local sourcing of components and systems. Macron said that the two countries will increase involvement of Indian industry players in the production of Rafales jets.

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems opened a final assembly line in Karnataka last month for the manufacture of H125 helicopters, which will also be co-produced by both companies.

India and France are also in discussions to co-produce HAMMER missiles under a joint venture between French defence giant Safran and India’s state-run Bharat Electronics Limited.

India, France Eye Expanded Cooperation Beyond Rafale Jets

Beyond fighter jets, India and France also agreed on closer cooperation when it comes to submarines, innovation, trade and technology. Macron’s visit comes amid India strengthening cooperation with various countries across all sectors.

India and France enjoy a “global strategic partnership” that is special, unique and has the “ability to deepen even further,” Macron said while adding that France would like to partner India “at every step when it comes to defence and technology.”

Here’s What the Rafale Deal Means for India

Thursday’s agreement highlights India’s ambitions to develop domestic sources of defence production and strengthen its position as an aerospace hub. Increased involvement of Indian companies in the production of Rafale jets will allow India access to state-of-the-art military technology.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.