India on Monday approved Russia’s one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot’s Indian manufacturer said. Almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V, India approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, Russia said on Sunday.Also Read - No Data On Bodies Dumped in Ganga During Second Covid Wave, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

“The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine,” a spokesperson for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s told Reuters in an email. Also Read - DCGI Gives Nod to SII's Proposal to Manufacture Vaccine Against Omicron for Test, Analysis

“Our efforts to seek approval for Sputnik Light as a precautionary dose / booster are currently underway,” the spokesperson said. Also Read - In Parliament, PM Modi Calls Congress Leader Of Tukde Tukde Gang, Talks About India's Role Post Covid

Notably, India is at present using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in tandem with local firm Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and has inoculated more than 75% of its 950 million adult population. India has approved booster shots for frontline workers, as well as older citizens with co-morbidities, but has mandated that the booster shot be the same as the original one.

(With inputs from Reuters)