India Asks Canada To Prevent ‘Misuse Of Freedom Of Expression For Inciting Violence’ At United Nations

India Canada Diplomatic Relations have not been very good for the last few months. Amid row, India has asked Canada to prevent 'misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence' at the United Nations Human Rights Council..

New Delhi: India and Canada are two nations who have not had the best of diplomatic relations for the last few months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed India for the death of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The relations between the two nations have not gotten better ever since. Amid the India Canada Row, during a UN Human Rights Council Meet, Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain has asked Canada to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence. This has happened at a meeting which was recently held in Geneva, where the human rights record were examined by the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group of the UN Human Rights Council. There is a lot more, that the Indian diplomat has said at the UN meet. Read further to know all about it..

During this meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian Diplomat Mohammed Hussain remarked and asked Canada to “further strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups which are promoting extremism.” Further, at the UN, New Delhi also asked the nation to “effectively prevent attacks on places of worships of religious and racial minorities” and “strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.”

India Directs Canada To Stop Discrimination Against Community

Further utilising this important platform, India also asked Canada to take a stand for the indigenous rights and also stop all kinds of discrimination against the community. The Indian diplomat added, “Put an end to structural discrimination against children belonging to indigenous groups. And address disparities in access to services by all children.”

The Canadian delegation was led by Minister of Justice and Attorney General Arif Virani and in this session, 14 countries were reviewed. The regular assessment of the HR records of all UN Member States consisting of 47 member states of this organisation, is done by the UPR Working Group but its review is done with participation of all 193 UN Member states who are allowed to participate in it.

