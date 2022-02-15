New Delhi: Embassy of India in Kyiv asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation. Meanwhile, the United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, citing a “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.” US officials and allies have repeatedly called on their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, warning that a Russian invasion could come at any moment, including as soon as this week. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on a call Monday that a deal was still possible for diplomacy.Also Read - AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I, Injury And Team News of Match at Manuka Oval at 1.40 PM IST Feb 15 Tue
