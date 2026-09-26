‘Remember where Osama was found’: India hits back at Pakistan at UN as Sharif thanks Trump

New Delhi's response comes at a time when, Pakistan used the United Nations General Assembly to thank US President Donald Trump for stopping the 2025 military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/india-at-un-remember-where-osama-was-found-india-hits-back-at-pakistan-at-un-as-sharif-thanks-trump-8530132/ Copy

'Remember where Osama was found': India hits back at Pakistan at UN as Sharif thanks Trump (Pic: X)

India has strongly retaliated to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s address to the UN General Assembly. Under the “Right to Reply,” India’s First Secretary, Petal Gehlot, accused Pakistan of promoting terrorism and double standards. She said that repeating a lie does not make it true. Referring to Pakistan’s record on terrorism, Petal Gehlot said that Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was found in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Gehlot stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. He called for attention to the rights of the people and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian diplomat stated that India will exercise its right to defend itself if Pakistan’s policy of cross-border terrorism continues. He stated that terrorism, deceit, and double standards are not in the interest of both Pakistan and the world.

Pakistan has Form 47 government

Petal Gehlot said, “The Pakistani representative at the General Assembly said some very strange things. This came at a time when New York and the entire world commemorated the 25th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks just two weeks ago. It’s important to keep this context in mind, as Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, lived right next to the Pakistan Army’s premier academy. And today, the Pakistani representative lavished praise on this very army. But this is not surprising in Pakistan. In Pakistan itself, it’s called a Form 47 government.”

She continued, “We heard such sermons on democratic rights and human values ​​coming from a government whose capital is currently under security cover to protect it from its own people. This is because it is a ‘government of the army, by the army, and for the army.’ Faces may change in government, but there should be no confusion about who makes the real decisions.” The reality of Pakistan is also revealed by its 27th Constitutional Amendment and the lifelong legal immunity given to its real ruler.

Security during the day and terrorism at night

Petal Gehlot further said that the views we heard came from people with a long record of fanaticism and hatred. They talk about security during the day, but commit terrorism at night. Today, in this very General Assembly, a speech was given on religious intolerance, while blasphemy laws play a significant role in Pakistan’s system. The world knows how minorities are treated in Pakistan. Sweet and pretentious words cannot mislead the world.

Petal continued, “The Pakistani representative mentioned the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. I want to make it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is and always will be an integral and inseparable part of India. But if we have to talk about Kashmir, we should also talk about Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ask the people of Rawalkot what kind of killings, violence, and denial of basic rights they have faced for a long time.”

‘Protection from terrorism is our right’

Petal Gehlot said, “At the root of this entire issue is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism. We demonstrated last year that there will be no safe haven or hiding place for terrorists. We have a right to defend ourselves against terrorism, and we will exercise it. If terrorism continues from Pakistan, there will be consequences. This will also impact the relationships that have been built on friendship and goodwill. We are confident that this General Assembly will see Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not as Pakistan’s representative attempts to portray them. Repeating lies every year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit, and duplicity are beneficial neither to it nor to the world.”