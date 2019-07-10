New Delhi: India made a covert attack at Pakistan at the UN when it highlighted the link between Dawood Ibrahim’s and terror network and said a “safe haven…. declines to acknowledge even his existence”.

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, said, “In our own region, we have seen the mutation of Dawood Ibrahim’s criminal syndicate into a terrorist network known as the D-Company.”

Elaborating on the point he was making, Akbaruddin said, “D-Company’s illegitimate economic activities may be little known outside our region, but for us, such activities as gold smuggling, counterfeit currency, as well as arms and drug trafficking ….are a real and present danger.”

Exhorting the UN to act with on “proscribed individuals, such as Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company” as well as “proscribed entities, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba” with a similar degree of interest as in case of the Islamic State, Syed said it “will serve all of us well.”

India’s comments at UN come days after New Delhi said that it was no “secret” that the man responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blast, Dawood Ibrahim, was in Pakistan and Islamabad continues its denial mode when it comes to issues regarding terror.

American investigative agency FBI has told a London court during extradition of Jabir Motiwala that a Pakistani that India’s most wanted is in Pakistan.

Ibrahim is wanted for 1993 Mumbai bombings that killed 200 people and both US & India have designated him as a global terrorist and he carries a bounty of $25 million on him.

India’s permanent representative also called for UN’s increased cooperation with Financial Action Task Force or FATF and need for “mapping links between terrorists and criminal groups”. (Sidhant Sibal)