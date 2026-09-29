‘India backtracked on Indus Waters Treaty’, Pakistani minister calls Shehbaz Sharif’s speech historic, trolled

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, drawing praise from his minister, Ataullah Tarar.

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'India backtracked on Indus Waters Treaty', Pakistani minister calls Shehbaz Sharif's speech historic, trolled (Pic: X)

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister has lavished praise on Shahbaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Tarar described his Prime Minister’s speech as “historic” and also declared a ‘strong message’ to India. Tarar boastfully stated that India should back down on the Indus Waters Treaty issue after Shahbaz Sharif’s speech at the UNGA. He is being trolled on social media for this.

Ataullah Tarar was questioned about Shahbaz Sharif’s speech at the UNGA. Tarar responded, “The Prime Minister’s speech is being praised not only in Pakistan but also in the Muslim world and the world. He clearly stated that we gave you (India) a befitting reply by defeating you in the war last year.”

Gave a strong message to India: Tarar

Tarar further stated that Shahbaz Sharif not only spoke on the global stage about the four-day war of May 2025 but also sent a message for the future. Tarar said, “It is clear that if India attempts to illegally revoke the Indus Waters Treaty and withholds water from us, we will consider it an act of war. Sharif’s message is that India should back off.”

Ataullah Tarar is one of those Pakistani leaders who has been in the news for his outspokenness and rhetoric. During Operation Sindoor in particular, Tarar made a series of statements against India and leveled numerous allegations against India, often making himself a butt of jokes among social media users.

Tarar “VERY BIG WARNING”: says “India should back down.” Attaullah Tarar goes on a full-blown rant over Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA speech: “In the UN, Shehbaz Sharif’s speech is being appreciated all over the world. Our PM Shehbaz Sharif said, ‘We defeated you () in war… pic.twitter.com/ZErwqGQjSl — OsintTV (@OsintTV) September 28, 2026

What Shehbaz Sharif said at the UN

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. During this, he specifically targeted India. On Kashmir, he said that atrocities are being committed in Kashmir by India and human rights are being violated. In such a situation, this issue should be resolved as per the rules set by the UN.

Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty, the Pakistani PM said that this issue can become a cause of major tension in South Asia. India’s attempt to stop Pakistan’s water is not right. If Pakistan’s water is stopped by India, then Pakistan will consider it an act of war and will take retaliatory action.