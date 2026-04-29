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India-Bangladesh bilateral ties to improve soon? Tarique Rahman government urges India to restore visa services, Khalilur Rahman issues statement, says...

India-Bangladesh bilateral ties to improve soon? Tarique Rahman government urges India to restore visa services, Khalilur Rahman issues statement, says…

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said that based on shared values, historical ties, and robust people-to-people connections, the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India reflect strong solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman (AI Image)

New Delhi: The Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government has urged India to normalize visa services, which were suspended after tensions between the two countries escalated during the tenure of Muhammad Yunus. The services were restored partially later, but Dhaka is now appealing for their full resumption. It is important to note that Bangladesh had already restored all types of visa services in India in February 2026 after Tarique Rahman came to power.

As per a report by The Daily Star, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Tuesday said that Bangladesh has requested India to normalize the visa issuance process for Bangladeshi citizens. Responding to a question by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), he said, “We hope to see positive developments in this regard soon.”

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Question raised in the Bangladeshi Parliament

Presenting the question, speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed sought the response before the House at the beginning of the day’s proceedings. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal asked whether the government had taken any initiative to improve relations with India, and whether India had stopped issuing tourist or business visas to Bangladeshis. He also sought details about steps taken to simplify travel and the visa application process.

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Khalilur Rahman praises India–Bangladesh ties

In a significant development, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said that based on shared values, historical ties, and robust people-to-people connections, the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India reflect strong solidarity.

He added that since assuming office, the government has taken several initiatives to advance relations with India on the basis of sovereign equality, fairness, mutual respect, trust, and national interest.

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Bangladeshi Foreign Minister mentions India visit

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said that he recently undertook a goodwill visit to India, where he held discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, and the National Security Advisor.

He stated, “India has been requested to normalize the visa issuance process for Bangladeshi citizens. We hope to see positive developments in this regard soon.”

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