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India beats Pakistan in Global Soft Power Index 2026 ranking; know which country leads? China, Japan, Saudi Arabia at..

India beats Pakistan in Global Soft Power Index 2026 ranking; know which country leads? China, Japan, Saudi Arabia at..

Switzerland and Canada, both scoring 63.2 points, are able to maintain their influence globally based on good governance, political stability, and quality of life.

War and conflict have become a new normal in today’s life. Several wars have taken place in recent years, including the ongoing Iran-US war, Pakistan-Afghanistan war, India-Pakistan war, and Russia-Ukraine war. Every country is revamping its military capabilities and acquiring advanced weapons to maintain its global position. However, a nation’s power is not only measured by the size and military strength of a country, but also through its cultural influence, diplomatic relations, technological advancements, and international reputation. These four things, beyond military capabilities, contribute to a nation’s “soft power.”

What is the Global Soft Power Index 2026 and how are countries ranked?

In the 2026 Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index, countries have been measured according to their soft power. As shown in this ranking, although Western nations have always held higher ranks, there has been a steady increase in the influence of Asian nations, and they are rapidly increasing their global presence.

“Soft power” refers to the ability of a nation to influence global perception or international behaviour without force/pressure but by using reputation and attraction (cultural exports, diplomacy, governance standards, economic engagement, and innovation leadership). The 2026 Index reviewed all 193 member nations of the UN through worldwide surveys, measuring their familiarity, reputation, and overall influence.

Which country has secured the top position globally?

The United States is ranked first in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index for 2026, with China ranked second and Japan ranked third. The other top 10 countries are as follows: the UK fourth, Germany fifth, France sixth, Switzerland seventh, Canada eighth, Italy ninth, and the UAE, which completes the top 10. According to the NavBharat Times report, Visual Capitalist ranked the United States number one in the same index, with 74.9 total points and only 1.4 points ahead of second-place China. There is an increasing amount of competition in the world for power and influence through technology, trade, culture, and global political leadership.

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The United States continues to lead the field by dominating the entertainment industries, by maintaining a position of superiority in the realm of higher education, and by being the global leader in technological innovation. Universities based in the United States continue to exert significant influence on global perceptions of countries throughout the world’s major regions. Multinational corporations and the media industry in the US also play an equally important role in shaping these perceptions.

Where do China and Japan stand in the rankings?

In second place after the United States is China, which closely follows in terms of global power based on its growing diplomatic reach, significant investments in infrastructure (including its Belt and Road initiative), robust manufacturing capability, and increased presence in culture.

China’s rise in soft power reflects the continuing success of China’s commitment to expanding its global engagement over the last few years. The narrow difference of only 1.4 points between China and the United States demonstrates how the world order is changing. Western Europe continues to occupy the top 20 spots after the United States and China. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are ranked so high because of their long history of having extensive diplomatic networks and cultural institutions, as well as being economically integrated into the European Union.

Switzerland and Canada, both scoring 63.2 points, maintain their influence globally based on good governance, political stability, and quality of life. Italy also has a great deal of influence on the global stage due to its rich culture (art, history), fashion, food, and tourism.

Japan ranks third globally, reflective of Japan’s technological leadership, global brands, cultural appeal via media & Design & Innovation. South Korea was listed as one of the top fifteen through its Global Entertainment Exports & Strong Manufacturing.

How does India compare to Pakistan in the latest rankings?

India and other emerging Asian markets fall in the mid-tier of the rankings.s. They are not ranked in the top 10, but all are showing substantial increases in regional Influence and growth aid recognition. India is ranked 32nd in the list with a score of 48.0, slipping two positions compared to 2025. As per the report, India’s soft power is driven by its rich cultural heritage, along with the global appeal of yoga, Ayurveda, Indian cuisine, and Bollywood. The country’s strengthening international relations have also contributed to its overall standing. Pakistan is ranked at 84th position.

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