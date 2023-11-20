Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijacked India-Bound Cargo Using Chopper

Yemen's Houthi militia seized an India-bound international cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijacked India-Bound Cargo Using Chopper. (representative Image).

Tel Aviv: The Government of Israel has claimed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an international cargo ship in the southern Red Sea en route to India. Israel has labeled it an ‘Iranian act of terrorism’ and a ‘very grave incident on a global level.’ The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the news, stating that the British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship was captured by the Houthis, allies of Tehran. Officials mentioned that there were no Israelis on the cargo ship.

“This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran’s belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-a-vis the security of global shipping routes,” Netanyahu’s office said.

On the other side, Houthis militia also confirmed the development. However, the outfit claimed that they seized an Israeli ship which was instantly rejected by the Israeli government. According to Houthis the ship from the southern Red Sea has been taken to a Yemeni port, the group said.

“We are adhering to Islamic principles and values in our treatment of the ship’s crew,” stated a military spokesperson for the group. The ship was seized by the Houthis using a helicopter to deploy their fighters. Tel Aviv has identified the cargo ship as belonging to a British company and being operated by a Japanese firm. The vessel had 25 crew members of diverse nationalities, including Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Filipino, and Mexican.

In a separate announcement today, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Iran-aligned militia declared their intention to target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or flying the Israeli flag. The militia urged countries to withdraw their citizens from the crews of such ships. Two U.S. defense officials, as reported by The Washington Post, confirmed that the Galaxy Leader ship was seized by the militia using a helicopter.

A week ago, a leader from the Houthi group had proclaimed an escalation of attacks on Israel and Israeli ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The group has been launching long-range missile and drone attacks on Israeli posts, aligning with Hamas militants in the ongoing conflict with Israel since October 7.

Talking about Houthis, they The are originated as a Zaidi Shia Muslim movement in the 1990s, primarily situated in northern Yemen. Their opposition to the Sunni-dominated government has led to six armed conflicts with the Yemeni government since 2004. The pivotal moment came in 2014 when they took control of the capital, Sanaa, compelling the government to go into exile. Subsequently, the Houthis became embroiled in a civil war against a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, comprising Sunni Arab states. This conflict has been ongoing since then, shaping the complex and volatile political landscape in Yemen.

