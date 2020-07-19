New Delhi: While Democrat Joe Biden is critical of India on the issue of Kashmir and CAA, a former US ambassador to New Delhi has said that with him as the President of the United States, India stands a chance of becoming a permanent member of the all-powerful United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Also Read - Joe Biden Names India-American Medha Raj as Digital Chief For US Election Campaign

"There's no question that under his leadership, Biden would help shape international institutions like the UN to give India a permanent seat on the Security Council, he would fulfil India's status as a major defence partner", Richard Verma, Washington's envoy to India from 2014-17, said on Saturday.

"He would work together with India to keep our citizens collectively safe. That means standing up against cross-border terrorism and standing with India when its neighbours attempt to change the status quo", Verma further said.

Notably, the 77-year-old Biden,a former 2-term Vice President under Barack Obama, will be formally nominated by the Democratic Party after officially clinching the party’s presidential candidature race last month. He will face the incumbent, Republican Donald Trump, in the November 3 election.

India, meanwhile, was recently elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year-term, winning a massive 184 out of 192 votes. This will be its eighth term in that role and will begin in January 2021.

It has, for long, argued that it deserves a permanent seat and given several arguments to support its membership claim. India has the support of 4 out of 5 permanent members-US, UK, Russia and France. China is the sole permanent member which is against India’s inclusion to the group.

