India-Canada Diplomatic Row: EAM Jaishankar Asks Trudeau Government To Share Evidence On Nijjar Killing

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar requested Canadian Government to present some evidence to support Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

London: The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, requesting evidence to support the major claims. During a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber on Wednesday, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of credible evidence. When asked if there was any evidence of the Indian government’s involvement in the killing, the EAM categorically stated, “None.”

The EAM revealed that he has discussed the matter with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, requesting the Canadian Government to share any evidence they may have. He also emphasised India’s willingness to consider a probe but highlighted that no evidence has been provided from the Canadian Government so far.

“Now, in the case of Mr Trudeau, I have discussed it also with my own counterpart. And we have told them, look, if you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We are not ruling out an investigation and looking at anything which they may have to offer. They haven’t done so,” Jaishankar said.

