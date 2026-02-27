Home

India-Canada relations: Canadian PM Mark Carney lands in Mumbai for 4-day official visit, likely to discuss bilateral ties, trade; key details inside

The Canadian PM is on his 4-day official visit to India. He will be meeting CEOs, experts, and leaders of the country during this time.

(Image: ANI)

India-Canada relations: The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, have landed in Mumbai for a four-day visit to India. Carney arrived on Friday, i.e., February 27 and will stay in the country with his delegation until March 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to have a meeting with Carney on March 2 at the Hyderabad House. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that Carney’s visit to India comes after the invitation from PM Modi. The leaders are expected to have discussions concerning the bilateral relations and trade between India and China.

What will be discussed?

The visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to India, along with his delegation, is expected to strengthen the bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries. As reported by ANI, the first two days of the Canadian PM’s visit will include consulting with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), many financial experts, and representatives from the pension funds of Canada.

In addition, the last two days of his visit, i.e., March 1 and 2, will be focused on the economic ties in New Delhi.

Canadian PM to meet PM Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the delegation-level talks of Carney with Prime Minister Modi will ensure a review of the strategic partnership between India and Canada across multiple domains. These include sectors like energy, research, and critical minerals. The meeting between PM Modi and Mark Carney is scheduled to take place on March 2 at Hyderabad House.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these talks are designed to review the India-Canada Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors, including energy, critical minerals, and research, while aligning government policy with private sector interests through the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

Canadian PM Mark Carney in India

The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, arrived in India on February 27. The minister landed at Mumbai airport for his 4-day visit along with his wife, Diana Fox Carney.

ANI shared the video on X with the caption, “Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai. He is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March 2026. This is PM Carney’s first official visit to India.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai He is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March 2026. This is PM Carney’s first official visit to India. (Source: Canadian Pool via CBC via… pic.twitter.com/9TOZxsw35n — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

(With inputs from ANI)

