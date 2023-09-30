India-Canada Row: ‘No Need To Learn Freedom Of Speech From Others,’ Says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar's strong remarks came amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the involvement of Indian government agents in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Washington, DC: We don’t need to learn from other people what freedom of speech is about…We don’t think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while talking about the strain in diplomatic relations between India and Canada on Saturday in Washington, DC. Reiterating India’s stand on the ongoing issue, he asserted that Canada’s permissiveness towards terrorism, extremism and violence is major concern.

“We are a democracy. We don’t need to learn from other people what freedom of speech is about…We don’t think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence. That to us, is the misuse of freedom…How would you react if you were in my shoes? If it was your diplomats, your embassy, your people, what would be your reaction?,” said EAM Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister was talking to mediapersons about the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and Khalistani threat posters in Canada featuring names of Indian diplomats.

Jaishankar’s Reaction amid diplomatic tension between India and Canada

Notably, his reaction came amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between both countries following the allegations of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian government agents killed Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“It’s not like our doors are shut to look at something. But we need something to look at,” Jaishankar said, when asked about the lack of evidence for Canada’s allegations against India.

“If they are prepared to share with us specifics (of their allegations) and any relevant information, we are also open to looking at it, but what we do not want to see is an incident treated in isolation as it doesn’t convey the right picture,” Jaishankar added.

Organizations Engaged in Illicit Activities in India

He further asserted that there are some people and organisations who are clearly involved with violence and illegal activities in India, highlighting that some extradition requests have not been responded by Canada.

“We have had an ongoing problem with Canada and the Canadian government for some years now. The ongoing problem really revolves around the permissiveness to terrorism, extremism and violence. This permissiveness is also reflected in the fact that some important extradition requests have not been responded to from their side,” he said.

Canada harbouring extremists and separatists

Highlighting that Canada harbouring extremists and separatists, the EAM stated that what is happening in the country should not be normalised.

“We have had smoke bombs thrown at the mission, we have had violence in front of consulates, there are posters put up. Do you consider this normal? If this had happened to any other country, how would they react. Let’s not normalise what is happening in Canada. It is important to call out what is happening there,” The EAM said.

He further asked the mediapersons to think about how the world would react if what is happening in Canada, happened in other countries. “What is happening in Canada, had it happened anywhere else, do you think the world would have taken it with equanimity?” he asked.

Indian diplomats in Canada are “unsafe”

The External Affairs Minister stated that the Indian diplomats in Canada are “unsafe” when they go to the embassy or the consulate. “They are publicly intimidated. And that has actually compelled me to temporarily suspend even visa operations in Canada,” he added.

Talking about his US visit, Jaishankar is currently on a five-day official trip to Washington DC. On Saturday, he met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It is worth noting that this this is the highest-level interaction between the two countries after the grand G-20 Summit which was held in New Delhi.

