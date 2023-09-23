Shared Intelligence On Nijjar’s Murder With New Delhi ‘Weeks Ago’, Says Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he has strong evidence that agents of the Indian government are involved in the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian Prime Minister has accused India of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (Image: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Murder: Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister on Friday again “accused” India of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force adding that he has strong evidence that “agents of the Indian government” are involved in this murder. Trudeau further said that he had shared the evidence with the Indian government just a few weeks ago. “We hope they will join us so we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter,” said Trudeau while talking to the media in Ottawa. The Canadian PM, however, did not tell what intelligence was shared with India as evidence.

Trending Now

Call Recordings And Other Intelligence With Canadian Government

Meanwhile, a report by Canadian media Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) says that the Canadian government has the call recordings of the Indian agents and “who the Indian diplomats met, who they talked to, all this was tracked”.

You may like to read

The Canadian government has amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation into the Khalistani terrorist’s murder, CBC News reported separately on Thursday citing sources.

Five Eyes

The report said the intelligence included communications of Indian officials present in Canada, adding that some of the information was provided by an unidentified ally in the Five Eyes alliance. Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing network that includes the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

CBC also quoted a Canadian official as claiming that when Indian officials were pressed behind closed doors, they did not deny that there was evidence of the Indian government’s complicity in Nijjar’s murder.

Canadian NSA, Officials Visited India Several Times This Year

The CBC report also says that Canadian officials had visited India several times to seek cooperation in the investigation of Nijjar’s murder. Canadian NSA Jody Thomas was in India for 4 days in August. Apart from this, this year she was in India for five days accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau has already said that his government did not accuse India in a hurry. The Canadian PM said after the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday that he has not made the allegations against India in a hurry but with full seriousness. However, Canada has not yet presented any evidence regarding its allegations.

India Should Cooperate With Canada: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States wants accountability over the killing. “We are extremely concerned by the allegations made by Prime Minister Trudeau,” Blinken told reporters at a press briefing.

We are continuing to discuss this issue with our Canadian partners. We also want India to support Canada in this investigation.

About Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was wanted in India over terrorism-related activities linked to Khalistan. He was shot dead on June 18 this year outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in Canada. Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared “absconder” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Canadian PM Trudeau on Monday alleged the Indian government of being behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES