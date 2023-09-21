Work With Us, Take Allegations Seriously: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Tells India Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says, "I call upon the Govt of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations and to allow justice to follow its course."

New Delhi: Amid the growing diplomatic tensions with India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau called upon the Modi government to work with Canada. While addressing the media, PM Trudeau also asked India to take the allegations labeled by Canada seriously and allow justice to follow its course.

“As a country of the rule of the law, we have an obligation to ensure that those processes unfold in a rigorous and independent manner and that is what we are ensuing and we stand for international based order. We are highlighting how unacceptable it would be for any country to be involved in the killing of a citizen on their home soil,” PM Trudeau said.

#WATCH | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says, “I call upon the Govt of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations and to allow justice to follow its course.” (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/lVhnLQNSwG — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On the allegations put against India by Canada earlier, PM Justin said, “As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Govt of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters. We have an independent justice system and robust processes that will follow their course and we call upon the Govt of India to engage with us to move forward on getting to the truth of this matter.”

The prime minister further added, “India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems but we are unequivocal about the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about of the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for values. That’s why, we call upon the govt of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of the matter and to allow justice and accountability to be served.”

