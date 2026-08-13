Indian-origin youth allegedly searched ChatGPT before killing mother and brother, police reveal shocking details

Aravind’s father had last seen his wife that morning before she left for work, while his younger son, Siddharth, was last seen around noon.

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New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a teenager of Indian origin in Massachusetts, USA, has been accused of murdering his mother and younger brother. According to the reports, the incident took place at their home on the outskirts of the city. Seventeen-year-old Acton resident Arjun Aravind was arrested on Wednesday morning following an overnight search.

Arjun has been charged with the murders of his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind. He also faces two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, two counts of assault and battery, driving without authorization, and motor vehicle theft.

Police allege that Aravind, a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, fatally attacked his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday and then fled the scene in his mother’s Honda Accord.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on Tuesday at the family’s home on Martha Lane in Acton, about 30 miles (48 km) from Boston.

Here are some of the key details:

The crime came to light when a tutor arrived at the family’s home shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment.

When she was unable to get inside the house, she contacted Aravind’s father.

He tried to reach his family but was unsuccessful.

He then contacted the Acton Police Department and asked officers to check on the family.

Aravind’s father had last seen his wife that morning before she left for work, while his younger son, Siddharth, was last seen around noon.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Venkatesan and Siddharth dead.

Venkatesan’s body was found in the basement, while her son’s body was discovered on the first floor of the home.

Police investigating the case

According to the reports, both the mother and the brother had visible signs of injuries, but the chief medical examiner has not yet released the exact cause and manner of death. Investigators are also still determining what type of weapon was used in the killings.

Ryan said Aravind was found to be missing along with his mother’s Honda Accord. Investigators initially failed to locate him. Early Wednesday morning, police in Wayland, Massachusetts, responded to an alarm at a parking lot related to an unrelated incident. When they arrived, they found the vehicle with Aravind inside and took him into custody.

Searched online for ways to kill

A statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said, “The subsequent investigation revealed that Arjun (Aravind) had recently been exhibiting concerning behavior. This included using the internet and ChatGPT to search for fictional ideas or thoughts related to killing his family.”