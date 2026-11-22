‘India cherishes special friendship with Nepal’: EAM S Jaishankar meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah in New Delhi ahead of talks with PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on visiting Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi, stating that India cherishes its special friendship with Nepal ahead of Shah's scheduled talks with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

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External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who arrived in New Delhi on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to social media platform X after the meeting, Jaishankar stated that India cherishes its special friendship with Nepal and expressed anticipation for Shah’s upcoming engagements with PM Modi on Monday. Upon arriving in the national capital earlier on Sunday, Shah was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

Highlighting the close ties between the two neighbouring countries, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, “Privileged to call on PM Balendra Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening. India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow.” During his two-day State visit—his first bilateral foreign visit since taking office, Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, November 23.

India welcomes Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah

“Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Discussions between Balendra Shah and PM Modi

Discussions between Balendra Shah and PM Modi are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, connectivity, transportation and infrastructure development. This is Balendra Shah’s first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since he was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal in March this year. He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office.

During his visit to India, Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday, where they will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to an MEA statement.

“During the visit, Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest,” Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai had said at a press briefing on Friday