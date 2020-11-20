New Delhi: After information surfaced on Friday morning China has occupied a part of Bhutan by setting up a village few kilometers within its territory, Bhutan has non denied the reports. Also Read - China Occupies Part of Bhutan, Sets up Village Close to Doklam Clash Site: Report

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhutan Ambassador to India said, “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan.” Also Read - India-China Talks on Ladakh Remain Inconclusive Again Amid Reports of Fresh Tensions in Doklam

According to a report by NDTV, the village is close to Doklam, which saw a military border standoff between the armies of India and China in 2017. Also Read - Three Years After Doklam, Indian And Chinese Troops Clash in North Sikkim

If the report is to believed, a senior journalist with Chinese state media had posted the images of the village on Thursday while giving out its exact location, but, later deleted it.

This comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and reports of Chinese incursion in India.

The development, notably, comes nearly three years after the world’s two most populous countries-India and China-found themselves on the brink of a military confrontation over the Doklam plateau issue, in August 2017.

India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff at Doklam, an area claimed by both Bhutan and China. India had intervened on Bhutan’s behalf as Chinese building activities threatened ‘Chicken’s Neck’- a narrow strip of land connecting Indian mainland to its northeastern states.

The Indian Army and the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had, on August 28, decided to disengage their troops from the disputed area.

The two countries have earlier also fought a war, in 1962, in which China resoundingly defeated India.