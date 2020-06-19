New Delhi: The United States on Thursday expressed its deepest condolences to India for the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers in a face-off with China on Monday night. “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers’ families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve,” United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said. Also Read - India-China Border Fight: All-Party Meet Today, AAP, RJD Not Invited | LIVE Updates

The tweet by Pompeo came hours after his meeting with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. The State Department did not say if the recent India-China confrontation along the Line of Actual Control in East Laddakh appeared during the Pompeo-Yang talks in Hawaii. Also Read - World Not Interested in China, Says Gadkari as Centre Plans to Reduce Import Dependence on Beijing

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: Indian Railways Terminates Contract With Chinese Construction Company

The president is aware of it. We’re monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had told reporters a day earlier when asked about the border clash.

Monday’s face-off was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the face-off.

According to a report in the US News, at least 35 Chinese troops including one senior official died in the violent clash with Indian soldiers.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to border transgressions and has demanded their immediate withdrawal for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides have held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.