New Delhi: The United States is keeping a close watch on the recent developments between India and China over the Line of Actual Control. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that according to President Donald Trump the aggressive stance of Beijing against India and other countries in the region confirms the "true nature" of the Chinese Communist Party.

Against the backdrop of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, she said the US was closely monitoring the current situation and supports its peaceful resolution.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

“With regard to India and China, we are closely monitoring the situation. The president is doing so as well. And he said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits the larger pattern of Chinese aggression and other parts of the world.

“These actions only confirmed the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party,” McEnany said in response to a question during a news conference.

Earlier, during a Congressional hearing, US lawmakers expressed concern over the aggressive Chinese actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“This past month, China engaged in deadly clashes along the Line of Actual Control, resulting in the tragic deaths of a dozen Indian soldiers and an unknown Chinese death toll as well,” said Congressman Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Select Intelligence Committee, during a hearing on coronavirus and US-China relations.

(With PTI Inputs)