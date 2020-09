New Delhi: ‘It has been very nasty situation and we stand ready to help with respect to China and India’, said US president Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at a White House news conference. He reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation. Also Read - Have Great Support From India And PM Modi, Indian-Americans Will Vote For me: Trump

“If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that”, asserted the US president. When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.