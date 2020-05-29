New Delhi: In the first comments from the Chinese defence ministry on the ongoing dispute between Indian and Chinese troops in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, it said that the situation is “stable and controllable”. Also Read - US to Announce 'Certain Decisions' on China on Friday: Donald Trump

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Chinese ministry said that the situation could be resolved through communications mechanisms. However, it didn't directly comment on its stance on US President Donald Trump's offer to intervene in the matter.

"China's position on the China-India border is clear. The Chinese border troops are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas," HT quoted defence ministry spokesperson, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, as saying.

“The two sides have the ability to communicate and solve relevant issues through the established border-related mechanisms and diplomatic channels,” Ren added.

Notably, in a surprise move, Trump had on Wednesday offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the raging border dispute, saying he was “ready, willing and able” to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

In another update, Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected Trump’s offer for mediation in the border dispute. Reacting for the first time to the US president’s offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the two countries did not want the “intervention” from a third party to resolve the current military standoff.

The tensions escalated between India and China following a number of confrontations between soldiers of both armies. Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), where troops from both sides suffered injuries early this month.

India maintained that the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.