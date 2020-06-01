New Delhi: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said that the current overall situation on its border with India was ‘stable and controllable’, adding that the two sides can resolve the issue through dialogue and consultations. Also Read - ‘Unverified Video’: Army Denies Violence Between Indian And Chinese Troops in Eastern Ladakh

Speaking today, Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "Currently, the overall situation along the China-India border is stable and controllable. Both diplomatic and military communication channels between China and India on the border issue are open."

"We believe that the two sides can properly resolve the issue through dialogue and consultations," he added.

Notably, thousands of troops from both sides are currently locked in an ‘eyeball-to-eyeball’ confrontation with each other in at least four places in Ladakh. Troops from both sides were involved in a series of skirmishes last month, resulting in the situation currently prevailing today.

The two sides have, notably, already rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to ‘mediate and arbitrate’, with both countries stressing that there was no need for a third party to mediate between the two.

Earlier today, the Australian High Commissioner to India, too, remarked that the two countries should resolve the issue ‘bilaterally.‘