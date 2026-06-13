China-India Relations: Why did India’s new ambassador visit Tibet after taking charge in China? | Explained

It is important to note that the Indian ambassador's visit to Tibet comes at a time when Beijing and New Delhi are engaged in discussions aimed at reducing tensions along the border.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/india-china-narendra-modi-xi-jinping-virkram-doraiswami-tibet-beijing-jaishankar-mount-kailash-lake-manasarovar-galwan-valley-lipulekh-pass-8445247/ Copy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File)

New Delhi: Vikram Doraiswami, India’s new ambassador, made his first official visit to Tibet within a month of assuming office. Doraiswami arrived in Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, on Thursday, June 11. According to the Indian Embassy, the visit was aimed at reviewing arrangements for Indian pilgrims traveling to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. However, the trip is also being viewed as a fresh sign of improving ties between the two Asian neighbors.

The visit was Doraiswami’s first trip outside the Chinese capital since he assumed charge as head of the Indian mission in Beijing in May. He has taken up the China assignment at a time when the world’s two most populous neighboring countries are seeking to rebuild and improve their bilateral relationship.

India-China Relation: Here are some of the key details

This is not the first such visit by an Indian ambassador in Tibet.

Similar visits have taken place in the past, but they became far less frequent during this decade due to tensions along the border.

Notably, relations between India and China hit a low point after the violent clash between soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020.

As part of efforts to improve ties, China reopened the route to Tibet last year after a gap of five years.

Before Doraiswami, India’s ambassador to Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, spent eight days in Tibet in June last year to review facilities for pilgrims.

This year’s visit, however, has also drawn attention because of regional geopolitical considerations.

India and China have decided to reopen the pilgrimage route through the Lipulekh Pass this year.

Nepal claims the area as part of its territory and lodged a formal protest following the announcement.

China and India Continue Border Talks

It is important to note that the Indian ambassador’s visit to Tibet comes at a time when Beijing and New Delhi are engaged in discussions aimed at reducing tensions along the border. A few weeks ago, China and India held the latest round of talks in Beijing under the bilateral mechanism for consultation and coordination on border affairs. In its statement, China said that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining lasting peace and stability in the border areas.

China and India share a 3,200-kilometre border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In recent years, both countries have accelerated infrastructure development on their respective sides of the border.

Earlier this year, in April, Beijing assigned Chinese and Tibetan names to 23 additional locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region in northeastern India. The move was part of China’s continuing practice of renaming places in the state, which India regards as an integral part of its territory.