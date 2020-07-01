New Delhi: The Indian Ambassador to the United Nation on Wednesday expressed its concerns over the new National Security Law in Hong Kong that hampers freedom of expression of the people and called for a proper management into the rising situation. Also Read - National Security Law in Hong Kong: 200 People Arrested on Day 1 of Anti-protest Act

"Given the large Indian community that makes Hong Kong its home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments. We have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments," said Rajiv Kumar Chander, India's envoy and permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

"We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively," he added.

Notably, commemorating the 23rd year of Hong Kong’s handover from the United Kingdom to China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) delivered the freedom-stripped security law on Tuesday night.

The new security law restricts any kind of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion. This means that any person participating in anti-establishment demonstrations will be jailed up to life sentence.

However, according to the Chinese and Hong Kong governments the new enactment was “vital” to plug the gaping holes in security management.

On the first day of pro-democracy protests today, after the contentious law was imposed, police personnel fired water cannons, used pepper spray and arrested as many as 200 protesters from mainland Hong Kong who took the streets in defiance of the new legislation.