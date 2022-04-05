New Delhi: Noting that the reports of civilian killings in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from the Russian forces were “deeply disturbing,” India on Tuesday condemned the atrocities and backed the call for an “independent investigation” into the incident. This is the first time that New Delhi has publicly censured the actions blamed on Russian forces following Moscow’s action in Ukraine.Also Read - Chinese PLA Soldiers In Eastern Ladakh Shown To Be ‘Mastering’ Hindi Indicating No Intention Of Moving Back

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said India continues to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences. Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," Tirumurti said without naming Russia.

He said India continues to remain deeply concerned over the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated the call for an “immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities”. “We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. In this context we take note of the ongoing efforts, including the meetings held recently between the parties,” said Tirumurti.

Emphasizing that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, Tirumurti extended India’s support to calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies to Ukraine.

“The impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict,” India’s Ambassador of to United Nations added.

Read India’s While Statement At UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine️ HERE:

Over the past few days, dozens of bodies, some with their hands bound behind them, were discovered in Bucha near Kyiv after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Ukraine has blamed the Russian forces, with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy describing the killings as “war crimes” and “genocide”. Moscow, on the other hand, denies any responsibility, saying that the images are “fake” or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.