India on Sunday continued its efforts to evacuate over 700 Indian students from the embattled northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy but with little success as severe shelling and airstrikes continued.Also Read - Not Seeking to Attack Ukraine Nuclear Plants: Vladimir Putin Tells Emmanuel Macron

Separately, the Indian embassy in Hungary said it is in the “last leg” of its evacuation mission and asked students who are staying in their own accommodations to reach Budapest for return to India. Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Russian Rockets Destroy Vinnytsia Airport in Central Ukraine, Says President Zelensky

India has brought back over 15,920 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission “Operation Ganga’ which was launched on February 26 following Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials here. Also Read - Ukraine War: Over 1,100 Detained During Sunday Protests Across Russia

On Indians stuck in Sumy, people familiar with the matter said there was no indication yet from the Russian and Ukrainian sides to create a “humanitarian corridor” or to put in place a ceasefire to evacuate them notwithstanding India’s repeated calls for such an arrangement.

They said India has been stepping up efforts to ensure early evacuation of the students from the Sumy State University.