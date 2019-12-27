New Delhi: Claiming that Pakistan army is prepared to combat any attack from the Indian side, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India could carry out “action of some sort” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in an attempt to divert attention from domestic issues. The comments came hours after Pakistan army said that two soldiers have been killed in “unprovoked firing” by the Indian Army. The Pakistani army also claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed during the exchange of fire.

“I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the (citizenship) law, will definitely conduct some sort of action,” Khan said, addressing a public gathering in Jhelum. The prime minister said he had told army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threats from India and the General “told me that Pakistan is prepared for them.”

Khan said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens attracted large-scale protests for being against 200 million Muslims living in India. He also tweeted likening the RSS to Hitler’s militia in respect of RSS’ recent march rally in Hyderabad.

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

“The international community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide,” Imran Khan tweeted.