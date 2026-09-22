‘India desires positive, forward-looking ties’: MEA breaks silence on relations with Bangladesh

India reaffirmed its intent for a constructive relationship with Bangladesh, while the MEA addressed queries on UNGA sideline talks.

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After skipping BRICS Summit, Bangladesh wants fresh start with India, says ties under Hasina were 'uncomfortable' (Image: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India reiterated its desire for a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, affirming its readiness to address all bilateral issues through established structured mechanisms. Speaking at a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that he currently lacks information regarding a potential bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Diplomatic Overview & Bilateral Context

Parameter Diplomatic Brief Issuing Authority Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India) MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Key Partner Nation Bangladesh Stated Diplomatic Stance Positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship Multilateral Platform 81st Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), New York Bilateral Mechanism Dialogue via existing structured diplomatic channels

“On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“The question was whether the External Affairs Minister is going to have a meeting with the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA. On that, I do not have any information, but I shall surely keep you updated if there are developments of this nature,” he remarked while responding to an inquiry.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar heads Indian delegation for High-Level Week

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar heads the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week of the 81st UNGA session and is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 26, during which he will hold several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

Meanwhile, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has held a series of meetings with Bangladeshi leadership this month. Last week, he met Mahdi Amin, Advisor to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, to discuss cooperation in education, technology, and innovation.

“The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties,” the Indian High Commission stated.

Trivedi also met Bangladesh’s Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Rashiduzzaman Millat to discuss improving air connectivity and air cargo capacity, alongside Water Resources Minister Shafiquddin Chowdhury Anee. He separately held talks with Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)