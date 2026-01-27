India-EU Trade Deal: Full list of European Union’s 27 countries and their capital cities

Home

India-EU Trade Deal: Full list of European Unions 27 countries and their capital cities

India-EU trade deal brings focus on the European Union’s 27 member countries and their capital cities, highlighting Europe’s economic strength and growing trade partnership with India.

Delhi: India just sealed a landmark Trade Deal with European Union bloc as Brussels hosted prime minister Narendra Modi who led a fresh delegation of Indian delegates in the recent EU-India summit. The trade deal is set to increase trade between India and Europe, strengthening supply chain networks and multifaceted cooperation between Delhi and various European capitals. As India seeks to ramp up trade with Europe and build on bilateral relationships, it is important to know the countries that make up the European Union (EU) and what their capital cities are. Here’s the full list.

Full List of European Union Member Countries and Their Capital Cities

Below is the complete and updated list of all 27 European Union countries along with their capital cities:

European Union members

EU Country Capital City Austria Vienna Belgium Brussels Bulgaria Sofia Croatia Zagreb Cyprus Nicosia Czech Republic Prague Denmark Copenhagen Estonia Tallinn Finland Helsinki France Paris Germany Berlin Greece Athens Hungary Budapest Ireland Dublin Italy Rome Latvia Riga Lithuania Vilnius Luxembourg Luxembourg Malta Valletta Netherlands Amsterdam Poland Warsaw Portugal Lisbon Romania Bucharest Slovakia Bratislava Slovenia Ljubljana Spain Madrid Sweden Stockholm

India-EU Trade Ties Set to Boost Exports and Market Access

India will benefit from improved trade relations with each of the 27 countries that make up the European Union as Brussels and New Delhi have agreed to lower tariffs and create easier regulations for Indian businesses and manufacturers looking to export to Europe. Better trade relations between India and Europe will help speed up supply chain networks with some of the largest markets in Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Belgium and beyond.

It also gives Indian companies looking to expand in Europe access to a single, unified market as opposed to negotiating trade deals, regulations and tariff standards with each European country individually. Brussels serves as the official capital for the European Union and hosts the EU Commission, an administrative body that regulates trade rules, competition law and the bloc’s relationship with other countries.

India Is Eyeing Stronger Trade Ties With Europe

The economic value of the EU is based on the combined economies of all 27 countries which rank among the world’s largest economies. Brussels also represents one of the largest trading blocks when negotiating trade deals and setting market regulations that often serve as global standards. The EU also has a say on the international stage in matters regarding climate change, foreign policy and humanitarian aid as a bloc.

India and the EU just reached a monumental trade agreement that will enhance cooperation between India and countries across Europe in industries such as automobiles, textile, tech, IT, Pharmaceuticals, hospitality, renewable energy and more. European markets will become more open to Indian startups and small businesses. The EU wants to support innovation and work closely with Indian MSMEs, as more companies from both regions look to enter each other’s markets.

