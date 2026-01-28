Home

News

India–EU Mother of All Deals to upset US president? All eyes are on Donald Trumps reaction, experts say...

India–EU ‘Mother of All Deals’ to upset US president? All eyes are on Donald Trump’s reaction, experts say…

Experts are of the opinion that it is Donald Trump’s approach that played an important role in the long-stalled India–EU trade deal finally being concluded.

New Delhi: In a significant development, India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced what is being called the “Mother of All Deals.” According to the reports, the deal is likely to upset the President of the United States Donald Trump. It is important to note that the US president has intensified its tariff war with India and Europe. Donald Trump, on the Greenland issue, has repeatedly threatened Europe, and he tried to pressure India by imposing 50 percent tariffs. Now, both sides have reached a major agreement with each other.

Experts believe that this landmark trade agreement between the two powers—India and Europe—will prove highly beneficial for both partners. The US president is likely to see this as an open challenge, especially since the India–US trade deal has stalled. The European Union, on the other hand, has also withheld approval for its trade deal with the US.

ALSO READ: ‘We will have to send fighter jets’: Donald Trump’s US sends strong warning to Canada over F-35 fighter jet deal

Trump’s Tensions to Rise

To recall, the NATO chief gave Donald Trump the nickname “Daddy” last year. Since then, Trump has been portrayed as an assertive strongman who likes to control both adversaries and allies. This India–EU trade deal will unsettle Trump for sure. This unease is evident in remarks by his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who even went so far as to call Europe deceptive.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Experts are also of the opinion that it is Donald Trump’s approach that played an important role in the long-stalled India–EU trade deal finally being concluded. The US imposed a 50 percent tariff on India, which strained bilateral ties.

On the other hand, when European countries opposed Trump’s attempt to take control of Greenland, he tried to use tariffs against them as well. This fueled resentment against the US in Europe and pushed the EU closer to India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.