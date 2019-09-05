Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Russia on a two-day state visit, on Thursday addressed the Plenary Session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok, on the second and final day of his visit.

Addressing the gathering after President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi began by recalling his visit to St. Petersburg and said that being today in Vladivostok, it is been like a trans-Siberian journey for him. He further paid tributes to those living in Russia’s far-east.

Speaking about the Forum, he said, ” I believe that our brainstorming today at this forum will not only strengthen the efforts for human welfare in the Far East, but also the entire mankind.” He continued, “The relation of India and Far East is not new but ages old. India is the first country which opened its consulate in Vladivostok. Even during Soviet Russia when there were restrictions on other foreigners, Vladivostok was open for Indians.”

He also invoked his ambitious pitch to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and said that he is building a New India on the mantra of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas.’

For the development of Far East, he said that India will give a line of credit worth US$ 1 billion. He said, “My government has actively engaged East Asia as part of its ‘Act East’ policy. This will also give a new dimension to our economic diplomacy.”

He also expressed confidence that the Indian disapora will make an active contribution towards the progress of Russia’s Far East.

Praising President Putin, the Prime Minister said, “Whenever President Putin and I meet, we do so in a very informal atmosphere. Our discussions are also extensive.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Russia on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin with whom he also held the 20th summit between India and Russia.