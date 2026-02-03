Home

India to overtake US in GDP growth in 2026? Elon Musk issues big statement, says Power Balance Is Changing, FM Sitharaman reacts

The report stated India has surpassed the United States in terms of contribution to global economic growth (GDP growth).

New Delhi: The World of Statistics on Saturday shared a post on the social media platform X. The post highlighted a report citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report stated India has surpassed the United States in terms of contribution to global economic growth (GDP growth). Tesla owner Elon Musk reshared the post and wrote, “The balance of power is shifting.” The Tesla boss is closely monitoring India’s progress. Over the past few months, he has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice and is exploring suitable locations in India for his company.

Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates Musk’s statement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, shared her views regarding a post by Elon Musk. She said, “Elon Musk, citing IMF data, says, ‘Wow, is this true?’” Nirmala Sitharaman further said, “China’s contribution to global GDP growth is 26%. India’s contribution is 17%. Taken together, these two economies account for 43% of global GDP growth.”

Here are some of the key details:

As per the IMF report, India is ahead of the United States in terms of contribution to global economic growth in 2026.

India’s share in the projected global expansion is 17 percent, while the United States stands at 9.9 percent.

In the IMF report, China remains at the top.

China’s GDP growth contribution in 2026 is estimated at 26.6 percent

Together, India and China are now driving 43.6 percent of global GDP growth.

We will eliminate the gap between India and China: Sitharaman

The Finance Minister said, “But India’s opposition also needs to understand that this is the kind of strength India has now achieved. After China, we are at the second position. The gap may be large—26 and 17—but we will bridge it.”

She further said, “We must have the confidence that with a large economy right in our neighborhood, we together contribute 43 percent to global GDP growth.”

