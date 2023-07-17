Home

India Gifts 34 Ambulances, 50 School Buses To Nepal Under Mutual Development Partnership Programme

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal handed over keys of the vehicles to the representatives of organisations.

The Nepal minister expressed hope that these will strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

India Nepal Relations: Friends for centuries and nurturing intimate and friendly relations, India and Nepal have been more than neighbours to each other. Further moving in this direction, India on Sunday gifted 84 vehicles, including 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to various organisations across Nepal, reported local media.

Naveen Shrivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, handed over keys of the vehicles to the representatives of organisations in the presence of Nepal Education, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Kumar Rai, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per a statement by the Indian embassy in Nepal, Srivastava said: “This has been one of the long-standing traditions of Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors. He also highlighted that this is part of very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy, and has geographical spread throughout Nepal, touching people’s lives and bringing out a tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal.”

Hailing the Indian government for various developmental projects in the Himalayan country, the Nepal minister expressed hope that these will strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With IANS inputs)

