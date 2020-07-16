New Delhi: In a significant development, India on Thursday got unconditional consular access in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian officials at the Pakistan Foreign Office said. The development comes after India sought unrestricted consular access to Jadhav. Also Read - Pakistan Claims Kulbhushan Jadhav Refuses to File Review Petition

Issuing a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that the country has provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request today.

"Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav at 1500 hrs," Pakistan Foreign Office said.

Earlier, India said it was exploring legal options in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after Pakistan claimed that he refused to file a review petition against his sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

We are yet to hear from our officials (who met Kulbhushan Jadhav today in Pakistan), once they submit the report we will be able to comment: Anurag Srivastava, MEA on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav pic.twitter.com/AMCXbKrh1V — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

A retired Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence. The ICJ, then, restrained Pakistan from executing him.

Pakistan had last week said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction despite being offered the option.

Hours later, India called Pakistan’s claim a “farce” and said Jadhav was “coerced” to forego his rights.

The MEA said Pakistan’s claim reflected its attempt to “mask” its continuing “reticence to implement” the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case in “letter and spirit.