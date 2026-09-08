India-Iran ties get fresh push ahead of BRICS; Tehran eyes on deeper trade, Chabahar port amid US sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week commented on Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian, saying he did not think the interaction was intended to pave the way for a trade agreement between India and Iran.

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India-Iran ties get fresh push ahead of BRICS; Tehran eyes on deeper trade, Chabahar cooperation amid US sanctions (Image: X)

Iran has described its relationship with India as “very good”, stressing that Tehran attaches considerable importance to its ties with New Delhi. The remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the relationship between the two countries is rooted in centuries of historical and civilisational links.

During a press briefing on Monday, Baghaei said Iran considers India an important partner and has maintained close cooperation with New Delhi across several areas. He pointed out that India is a member of both the SCO and BRICS and said the two countries have developed strong ties, particularly in trade and economic cooperation.

“India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation,” he added.

Baghaei also noted that Iran’s relationship with India is continuing to expand, with both sides regularly discussing issues of mutual interest.

Esmail Baghaei, @IRIMFA_SPOX Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the I.R. #Iran: One of the meetings that President Masoud Pezeshkian held in Bishkek was with the Prime Minister of #India. Our relationship with India is a long-standing, historic and… pic.twitter.com/To8UVIbCGz — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 7, 2026

Chabahar port to remain key focus

The Chabahar Port is expected to remain an important issue in discussions between India and Iran.

Baghaei said the port is significant for both countries and is among the subjects regularly taken up during bilateral consultations.

With India set to host the upcoming BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, the Iranian official said Tehran would use the gathering to continue talks with India on areas of common interest.

He said the summit would provide an opportunity for the two sides to hold further discussions and consultations on issues important to their bilateral relationship.

Modi-Pezeshkian meeting amid West Asia conflict

Modi and Pezeshkian met in Bishkek on August 31. It was their first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict earlier this year. The meeting came at a time when developments in the region have placed India’s relations with Iran under greater international scrutiny.

India has maintained engagement with Iran on issues including connectivity, trade and the development of the Chabahar Port, which is viewed as strategically important for India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

US raises concerns over India-Iran engagement

Iran’s renewed emphasis on its relationship with India comes as Washington continues to closely monitor countries maintaining economic and diplomatic ties with Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week commented on Modi’s meeting with Pezeshkian, saying he did not think the interaction was intended to pave the way for a trade agreement between India and Iran.

Rubio said countries were free to determine their own foreign policy, but warned that nations should not assist Iran in finding ways to circumvent American sanctions.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Rubio argued that revenue generated by Iran could be used for activities that Washington opposes, including what he described as support for terrorism and efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

He further warned that countries helping Tehran evade US sanctions could themselves face punitive measures from Washington.

The comments underline the diplomatic challenge for India as it seeks to maintain its longstanding relationship with Iran while also managing its strategic and economic ties with the United States.

For Tehran, however, the latest statements indicate that India remains an important partner, with cooperation in trade, connectivity and projects such as Chabahar continuing to feature prominently in bilateral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies)