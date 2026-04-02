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Iran makes MAJOR announcement on Hormuz crisis, says Our Indian friends are safe, we will not stop them

Iran makes MAJOR announcement on Hormuz crisis, says ‘Our Indian friends are safe, we will not stop them’

Amid tensions in West Asia, Iran has provided a significant relief to India. Iran has assured the safety of Indian ships and sailors transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran makes MAJOR announcement on Hormuz crisis, says 'Our Indian friends are safe, we will not stop them'

Amid tensions in West Asia, Iran has provided significant relief to India by assuring safe passage for Indian ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Calling India a friendly country, Iran has stated that Indian-flagged ships and their sailors are safe, ensuring continued supplies of LPG and oil.

Iran has said that its Indian friends need not worry about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the February 28th Israeli and US attacks. Iran’s embassy in India posted on Twitter, “Our Indian friends are in safe hands, no worries.”

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s energy supplies pass. Since the conflict began, Iran has allowed very few ships to pass through. Iran has said it is allowing ships from friendly nations such as India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan to pass through.

At least eight Indian ships have left the Strait of Hormuz so far, including two LPG carriers, the BW Tyre and BW Elm, carrying a total cargo of approximately 94,000 tonnes of LPG.

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19 ships bound for India

Currently, 19 ships carrying LPG, crude oil, and LNG bound for India are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, told an inter-ministerial briefing on March 30 that 10 foreign-flagged ships carrying energy cargo bound for India are stranded. These include three LPG, four crude oil tankers, and three LNG carriers.

The Indian-flagged vessels include three LPG tankers, one LNG carrier, and four crude oil tankers. One empty tanker is being refueled with LPG. A total of approximately 500 vessels were stranded in the narrow strait during the conflict.

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